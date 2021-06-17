No One Is Safe From Carpool Karaoke, Not Even the Friends Cast

Do you feel like we, as a society, have had our fill of the Friends reunion? Well, too bad! The Late Late Show with James Corden gave us one more sliver of Friends content with a Carpool Karaoke (or Studio Golf Cart Karaoke) in which the cast sang their own theme song. The sixsome then did a normal sit-down interview with Corden, but we’re all really here for the song, right? Real CK-heads will recall that BTS sang the Friends theme tune during their time with Corden behind the wheel. Well, they tried to sing it, but the lyrical accuracy was lacking. Good on the claps, though. The Friends cast also flubbed their own theme song a tad, as they circled the gazebo from Gilmore Girls. But can you blame them? They aren’t The Rembrandts! And that’s nothing compared to James Corden forgetting to put the golf cart in park when the cast disembarked. “Honestly, just nearly killed the cast of Friends,” he said. See, this is why there’s no need for him to actually be driving while hosting.

