Karen Trailer: Absolutely Not

The worst trailer you’ve seen in a minute is currently trending on Twitter. It’s for a BET original movie called Karen, about a Karen named Karen who Karens. When Black couple Malik (Cory Hardrict) and Imani (Jasmine Burke) move to a tony suburb, their cartoonishly evil neighbor Karen (Trump supporter Taryn Manning, wearing a wig that makes her hairline start at the back of her head) sets out to destroy them, using every trick in the Karen playbook. She calls them angry and aggressive. She sics her sketchy cop brother on them. The soap dispenser in her powder room? You better believe it has a Confederate flag on it. When a friend at brunch asks Karen to tell her about her new neighbors, Karen can only offer, “They’re Black,” with a villainish eyebrow arched so high it high-fives that aforementioned wig-line. It’s a made-for-TV thriller directed by a guy whose name is literally Coke and starring a QAnon truther whose name literally rhymes with Karen, so subtlety isn’t the vibe here. At least Wendy Williams seems into it.

Related