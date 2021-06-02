Rose Matafeo Is Living the Fanfiction Dream in the Starstruck Trailer

It’s a classic romcom plot: strangers meet, sparks fly, and whoops! One of the hot strangers is a fame-o. From Roman Holiday to Notting Hill to My Date with the President’s Daughter starring Will Friedle, the how-am-I-hooking-up-with-a-celeb movie is a modern day fairy tale. New Zealand’s own Rose Matafeo stars in the latest entry in the genre, HBO Max’s Starstruck. Matafeo’s special, Horndog, was listed as one of the best in 2020 by Vulture. Written by Matafeo and Alice Snedden, the series is about Jessie (Matafeo) hooking up with a man who turns out to be a movie star (Four Weddings and a Funeral’s Nikesh Patel). “What she thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something more, as the couple realize they can’t keep away from each other,” per the official press release. The series also stars Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and the always charming Minnie Driver. Starstruck premieres on HBO Max June 10.

