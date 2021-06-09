Watch a Clip of The One and Only Dick Gregory Before Its Juneteenth Premiere

The next time an edgelord whines about “cancel culture,” show them this clip of the literal FBI trying to shut down Dick Gregory. Today, Showtime Documentary Films announced that it has acquired the worldwide rights to The One and Only Dick Gregory ahead of its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival as part of its Juneteenth programming slate. The documentary, directed by Andre Gaines, explores the career and impact of trailblazing political stand-up comedian Dick Gregory, who, in the 1960s and ’70s, married comedy to activism in a way that inspired many comics in the decades that followed. Among those comics are Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Wanda Sykes, who all appear in the documentary, along with footage of Gregory and original music by Black Thought. Ahead of the film’s world premiere and its Showtime premiere on July 4, at 9 p.m. ET, Showtime shared a clip that highlights Gregory’s stand-up sets in 1968, when he was a vocal critic of the Vietnam War, and how the FBI responded.

