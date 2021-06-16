Watch the Picard Season 2 Trailer: Oh No Q Didn’t!

Spoilers for Star Trek: Picard season 1

Time travel shenanigans appear to be the order of the day in the trailer for Star Trek: Picard season 2. In the season one finale, Picard died, met up with Data in digital heaven, then un-died into a synth body. That’s a big afternoon for anybody. Now it looks like Q, everyone’s favorite trans-dimensional phreak, is back to bug Picard in his second life just as much as Q did in his first. “Mon Capitaine,” John de Lancie says, “how I’ve missed you.” And how we’ve missed Q! The prestige-ified Star Trek universe could use a little mariachi band nonsense. Q says that this season will be the end of the road not taken, implying that we’re in for some parallel universes, alternate timelines, or whatnot. And given that Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine is shocked to wake up without her Borg implants, it appears Q is taking more than just Jean-Luc along for his wild ride. Picard season 2 premieres on Paramount+ in 2022. A third season was shot simultaneously, but there’s no prospective release date as yet.

