Don’t you just hate it when you wander into a mystical town in the middle of the woods full of people who burst into song and dance? Keegan-Michael Key’s character is not a fan of the idea in the upcoming Apple TV+ show Schmigadoon!, nor is he aware that the town in question is a riff on that other time-hopping village from Brigadoon. In the show, he and Cecily Strong, who is much more of a fan of musicals, are a bickering couple who wander into Schmigadoon, realize they can’t leave without finding true love, and also realize that true love is apparently not what they have.

Meanwhile, every available Broadway star shows up as a parody of character types from Golden Age musicals in the Lerner and Loewe/Rodgers and Hammerstein vein, including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada (Smash lives!). The duo of Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, the men who birthed the Minions into the world via the Despicable Me movies, created the show. Schmigadoon! premieres on July 16. Yes, we will be committing to always including the exclamation point.