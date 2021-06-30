Camilla Cabello Opens a Small Business in the Cinderella Teaser Trailer

What if Cinderella was a girlboss? Not even Walt Disney had the balls to ask that question, but Amazon is picking up the slack with the latest take on the fairytale princess. Camilla Cabello stars in Cinderella as Ella, a peasant girl with dreams of fashion design and ball attendance. Her fairy godparent is played by Billy Porter in a bedazzled collar that rivals his red carpet appearances. The film is written and directed by Pitch Perfect creator Kay Cannon and is in no way affiliated with Disney. Nor Rodgers, nor Hammerstein. Rather, the film will feature the pop songs of today and original music by Cabello. There is a host of talent not speaking in the teaser: Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan as the King and Queen of… wherever Cinderella is from, Idina Menzel as the wicked stepmother, and John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan, and James Corden as footmen/mice. Cinderella premieres September 3.

