Watch the First Trailer for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

Lifetime is at it again with the rapid onset dramatization. The channel dropped the first trailer for the third of its Harry & Meghan series, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. The trilogy’s final (?) chapter was greenlit shortly after Harry and Meghan Markle did their big Oprah interview, a moment we get to see brought vividly to lookalike life. The new Lifetime joint stars new ex-royal simulacra: Jordan Dean (High Maitenance) is playing Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sydney Morton (She’s Gotta Have It) is portraying Meg thee Markle. The movie appears to dramatize such key moments as Archie’s birth, the couple’s decision to leave England, and the Oprah interview.

