Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho, It’s Off to the Live-Action Snow White Rachel Zegler Goes

She’ll be the apple of our eye all over again — just, no biting. Before we’ve even seen her cinematic jazz-hands debut in the upcoming West Side Story remake, Rachel Zegler is now confirmed to be starring in Disney’s live-action Snow White adaptation. Yes, there’s another live-action Disney movie we need to worry about. Deadline reports that “early footage from West Side Story” circulating around Hollywood solidified Zegler nabbing the princess role, and she was chosen by director Marc Webb. “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” Webb said in a statement. “Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairy tale.” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, a.k.a. the music guys from La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen, will write new songs for Snow White, which Deadline describes as “expanding upon the story and music from the original.” What, is this chump playing all seven dwarfs?