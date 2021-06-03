We Now Know When the Funny Vampires Are Coming Back

Photo: Russ Martin/FX

Bars are back. Splitting the check at restaurants is back. And, at last, our favorite funny vampire show and Matt Berry vehicle is returning to us. Nature is healed! FX today announced that What We Do in the Shadows will debut its third season on September 2. That’s right before Labor Day, so put in your time-off requests now, especially since there will be not one, but two episodes debuting back-to-back. Along with the premiere date, the press release also contained a bunch of other gems: “This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?” Will he?? Will he??? Truly cannot wait to find out.

FX also has some other shows returning, including Archer — which will be entering its 12th season — and the latest American Horror Story installment, American Horror Story: Double Feature, both of which will kick off on August 25. Meanwhile, Ryan Murphy’s spinoff of AHS, American Horror Stories, will debut on July 15 and provide us with a series of scary stories that are only one episode long (for busy people who also want to be scared, we assume). Impeachment: American Crime Story will take us back to the ’90s yet again for a story about the most historic extramarital affair maybe ever on September 7. There are also two brand-new shows coming to the network: A new comedy co-produced by Taika Waititi called Reservation Dogs is set to premiere on August 9, and an untitled B.J. Novak anthology series is due out on September 16, so he better get to work on that title. All of this is enough to make you hope we all have an excuse to stay home and watch TV in the fall — no, wait!