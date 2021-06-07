Oh Great, This Guy Eventually Crashes The Bachelorette?

With so little “wrong reasons” talk on Monday’s season premiere of The Bachelorette, why not go for a love trifecta instead? Blake Moynes, the human version of Sully from Monsters Inc., was revealed to be a surprise suitor who appears later in the season to compete for Katie Thurston’s heart. The twist was unveiled during the premiere’s customary “season preview,” which also teased the many, many men whom Thurston cozies up to. Moynes, who may just be as obsessed with sex as Thurston is, previously appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’s double Bachelorette season, where he famously complained about how he read a book about Alzheimer’s to impress Crawley’s mother. He was eventually rejected by both women.

“I’m a little bit late to this, but I know Katie is the one, so I just had to show up,” Moynes explained in the teaser. “I know that shit is gonna get crazy.” Actually, shit might not be so hyperbolic after all, as it seems Moynes gets pretty far along in this Bachelorette journey: Footage shows him and Thurston making out under a Saw-esque fire totem, and Thurston seems genuinely thrilled when he appears with a boombox below her balcony. (What sexy song could possibly illicit this reaction? “The Boys of Summer” by Don Henley? Actually, yeah. That’s good.) Maybe third time’s the charm?