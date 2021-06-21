The Hottest Streamer (Right Now)

.

Graphic: by Vulture

Overall Size

Netflix execs were the first to realize that scale would define success in streaming, and it has paid off: The platform has more subscribers in more parts of the world than any of its rivals. It produces movies and TV shows in over 20 different countries, making it the first global TV network. Its planned $17 billion in content spending this year is the most of any streamer. “They account for 25 percent of all time spent on connected TV,” says one Wall Street analyst, “dominating everyone else in the field globally.”

Originals Output

Having so many subscribers and so much cash allows Netflix to be a force in just about every major form of filmed entertainment, from high-budget feature films to low-budget reality shows to comedy specials. It might not always have the best programming, but no other streamer comes close to checking all the boxes. This explains why Parrot Analytics, which measures audience demand via Google searches and torrent downloads, says its originals commanded a nearly 50 percent share of U.S. audience interest in the past year.

Critical Buzz

Disney+ produced some of the most-talked-about TV of the past year (WandaVision), but critical acclaim isn’t central to its game plan. HBO Max is the “It” streamer. Its first year included Mare of Easttown, I May Destroy You, The Undoing, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, plus a slew of buzzy movies. That’s a damn good slate, particularly given the pandemic robbed its inaugural year of two big draws (Succession and Barry) and delayed the new Gossip Girl.

Industry Rankings

Netflix is still considered the industry’s leader, but the hunger for change is palpable. Five people put another platform ahead of the streamer in their rankings, and some of those who ranked it first did so reluctantly. Other streamers are closing the gap: Disney+ and Prime Video were rated the hottest streamer by two of our power players; another listed HBO Max first. Several said they’re keeping an eye on Apple, which is spending massive sums to build up its original-content library.

Momentum

Disney+ shattered theatrical windows early during the pandemic, shifting titles such as Soul to streaming and introducing its “premiere access” program tying premium VOD access to having a Disney+ subscription. “Disney+ is the largest-scale pivot from business-to-business to business-to-consumer in history,” says a Wall Street analyst. “If it hits its 300 million target, it would prove that companies that say ‘it’s too hard to change’ are just making excuses.”

Winner: Netflix

However much its rivals want the narrative to shift, Netflix still packs the biggest overall punch in the streaming space. But it’s now a real competition: A shift of just three points would have put HBO Max at the top of our survey, and Disney+ was close behind. Netflix clearly isn’t in danger of losing its overall dominance anytime soon, but how long it can hold onto the title of the hottest streamer is much less clear. As one top Hollywood agent told us, “One year from now, this list may feel very different.”