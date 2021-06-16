Will Smith to Host a ‘Variety Comedy Special’ for Netflix

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Will Smith has clearly seen how well Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith have done with Red Table Talk, and must have thought to himself that he, too, should host a series with “celebrity guests” and “noteworthy conversation.” But then he thought it might as well also have “fresh comedic sketches, huge musical performances, and more,” because all of these extremely disparate vibes are part of the show description for Smith’s upcoming project at Netflix, an hour-long “variety comedy special starring himself.” Today, Netflix announced the special and gave no details beyond Smith’s role as its host and the aforementioned celebs, sketches, and huge musical performances. It will launch later this year, but there is no indication whether or not it will be tied to a specific holiday, like Bill Murray’s Netflix Christmas special or Michael Bolton’s Netflix Valentine’s Day special before it. Can we expect a Will Smith Halloween? Will Smith and Pals Thanksgiving? Will Smith Presents Rosh Hashanah? Whatever it is, it’ll be better than Smith’s last major Netflix project.