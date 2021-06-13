That Time Madonna Braided Her Hair Through a Performance of Cabaret

Uzo Aduba and John Benjamin Hickey went on WWHL with Andy Cohen to promote their new season of HBO’s In Treatment. The chat was hyped, as this was the first WWHL episode with a live studio audience since March of 2020. During the after show, the duo fielded questions from the audience, including one for Hickey about whether he ever got starstruck while performing on stage. Hickey didn’t share a starstruck moment, rather he recalled a time Madonna pulled focus at a performance of Cabaret. (This was during the iconic Sam Mendes/Rob Marshall revival starring Natasha Richardson, btw.) “One night in the audience, Madonna was there. And we were all so excited she was there,” the actor told Andy Cohen. “Madonna proceeded to sit and braid her hair through the entire performance.” Now, we all get a little anxious sometimes, a little squirmy. Maybe Madonna needed to self-soothe. Hickey said he didn’t really care, but Richardson was fuming. There wouldn’t be as disruptive a celeb at Cabaret until Shia LaBeouf got arrested for “two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of criminal trespassing” during the revival of the revival in 2014. Obviously one of those is much, much worse.

