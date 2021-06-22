Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Lady Gaga’s big gay dance party, a.k.a. Born This Way Reimagined, continues to add covers by LGBT+ artists to its roster. This time it’s Olly Alexander doing his take on “Edge of Glory.” The Years & Years version of the song adds some chip tune glissandos to the affair. It’s not as dramatic a reimagining as Orville Peck’s cover of “Born This Way,” but it still reads as distinctly Olly. Other Born This Way reimagineers include Kylie Minogue and Big Freedia.

Years & Years is the band-turned-solo project of Alexander. Earlier this year, Y&Y collabed with fellow Born This Way Reimagined cover artiste Kylie Minogue on “Starstruck (Remix),” a track which Vulture Editors said was “destined to be a dance-floor anthem once we reach herd immunity.” Alexander also recently starred in the HBO Max series It’s a Sin, about the AIDS epidemic in England. Alexander and Elton John covered “It’s a Sin,” the Pet Shop Boys song which inspired the show’s title, at the 2021 Brit Awards.