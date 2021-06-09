NBC Deletes Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Photo: Justine Yeung/NBC/Lionsgate

Spotify, take our pain away. NBC has canceled Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons, putting an end to the amusing musical exploits of Jane Levy's titular programmer. However, THR reports that its production studio, Lionsgate TV, is trying to save the show by shopping it to other networks. In other words: If you love Zoey, agree on a hashtag and start tweeting. "In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy," Lionsgate said in a statement, "we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following." Starring an ensemble cast that includes Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher, and Skylar Astin, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows a tech worker (Levy) who suddenly gains the ability to hear the inner, secret thoughts of others through song and dance after a wonky MRI. With its cancellation, the show produced 26 total episodes and spurred many great performances.