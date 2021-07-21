A Mouse Trap Competition Series Is in Development at Fox

Photo: Hasbro/YouTube

Fox is developing an obstacle-based competition show inspired by the board game Mouse Trap. Which, if it goes to series, could be the first game of Mouse Trap anyone has ever actually finished. Be honest: have you ever finished a game of Mouse Trap? More to the point, have you ever successfully assembled all the little bits ‘n’ bobs necessary to even start a game of Mouse Trap? As Brian Regan once pointed out, no you haven’t.

The show is being helmed by the folks that brought you LEGO Masters, eOne. According to Deadline, they are also working on an animated remake of Clue and a scripted version of Risk from House of Cards’ Beau Willimon. Bonkers game shows have become the backbone of television, with shows like Floor Is Lava, Celebrity Dating Game, and Grimes’ Second Life singing competition show all vying for our dopamine-starved attention.