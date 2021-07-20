Rumor Has It, Adele Has a New Man

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Hello, it’s Adele’s new man. The singer was spotted sitting courtside with a new boo, LeBron James’s agent, Rich Paul, at game five of the NBA Finals Saturday night. A source told “Page Six” that they are “100 percent” dating, which doesn’t seem implausible considering Paul alluded to the romance when he mentioned he was “hanging out” with a “major pop star” in his May profile in The New Yorker. The “Hello” singer was most recently tied to British rapper Skepta, with whom she was spotted shopping last week (hmm …). With her long-awaited fourth studio album still in progress, it seems like the soulful songstress, ﻿two years out from a divorce, is reveling in her own hot girl summer. As she should.