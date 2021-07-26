Well, Look Who Else Is Vacationing in Saint-Tropez

This guy. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez made the biggest splash in Saint-Tropez last weekend, when she celebrated her 52nd birthday by finally making her reunion with Ben Affleck Instagram official. But another celebrity who is also currently celebrating his birthday in the French Riviera is giving J.Lo a run for her money: her ex, Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod got to Saint-Tropez on July 22, he announced on Instagram, hashtagging #EuroTrip and crossing his feet in a post oozing divorcé energy (forget that he and Lopez were never married). According to E! News, A-Rod and J.Lo had originally planned a trip to the French Riviera together, ahead of their April split. “Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go — and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they’re all there right now,” a source said. Well, well, well!

People, meanwhile, has given us the gift of anonymous assessments of both trips. Of A-Rod, a source said, “He’s doing great,” adding that he’s celebrating his recent purchase of the Minnesota Timberwolves along with his upcoming 46th birthday. As for Jen and Ben, they’re “having a beautiful trip,” according to a source, who noted that Lopez “looked gorgeous and very happy” while celebrating at a club. Will A-Rod look even more gorgeous and happy when he celebrates his 46th birthday on his yacht and ashore on July 27, with 50 of his closest friends — including his definitely-not-girlfriend Melanie Collins? Only time (and Instagram posts) (and sources) will tell.