Amazon Prime and IMDb TV’s Classic TV Catalogues Just Got Bigger

IMDb TV and Amazon Prime Video are keeping a number of Norman Lear shows all in the family. Photo: Sony Pictures

In the age of streaming, TV shows from before 1990 often get forgotten about. But for people who’d like to watch something before the Time Before Friends, here’s some good news: Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV are expanding their classic-television catalogues. The two streamers — the latter owned by Amazon yet free to stream — are introducing a variety of Norman Lear–produced shows as part of a new deal with Sony Pictures Television, which Amazon claimed in a report in Variety as “the largest volume of Norman Lear complete series content ever available to stream.”

Both IMDb TV and Amazon Prime Video will split Lear’s titles (as well as other shows!) between the two services, so of course, you gotta have both to bask in all that sweet Lear & Co. content — but you can still get a good sampling on IMDb TV for free. As of yesterday, the streamer added every season of All in the Family, Good Times, One Day at a Time, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Perry Mason, Code Black, and Rebel; meanwhile, two seasons of Maude are available for now. And over at Amazon Prime Video, new additions such as Diff’rent Strokes and 227 just hit the streaming service yesterday; The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son, and Sanford are expected to be added later in the year.