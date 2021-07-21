AHS’s Newest Horror Story Is an On-Set COVID Shutdown

Too close and unmasked for AHS: Double Feature right now. Photo: FX

In a new twist not from the mind of Ryan Murphy, production on American Horror Story: Double Feature has shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case on set. Variety reported on July 20 that an actor on the television production tested positive for the virus, prompting the set to shut down, likely through the end of next week. Disney and FX did not comment on the shutdown to Variety. The cast of Double Feature, set to feature two separate story lines, includes a number of AHS returners, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Denis O’Hare, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Finn Wittrock, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, and Leslie Grossman, and will also star Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough. The pandemic had already delayed production on the new AHS season, originally planned for a 2020 premiere; Double Feature eventually began shooting in December 2020. The series is now set to premiere in a month, on August 25 at 10 p.m. on FX.