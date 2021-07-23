Jeff Daniels Is the Mare of the American Rust Trailer

Jeff Daniels once again reminds us that America isn’t all that great in the new Showtime series American Rust. Co-starring Emmy winner Maura Tierney, the series follows Daniels as Del Harris, the police chief of a town in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt (not Easttown). When a murder is uncovered, Harris must “decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves.” “Billy, what kind of trouble are you in?” Tierney asks in the trailer. Based on the debut novel by Philipp Meyer, the family drama also stars Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Julia Mayorga (It Is Decidedly So), Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural), and Rob Yang (The Resident). Daniels executive-produced along with Oscar nominee Dan Futterman, who also serves as writer and showrunner. American Rust asks whodunit on Sunday, September 12, at 10 p.m.

Related