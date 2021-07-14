Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Aren’t Amused by the Phallic Billionaire Space Race

The “really!?!” count hit double digits on Tuesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, with the host and Amy Poehler reviving their SNL segment once again to mock people with unprecedented fortunes who want to drag race into the great unknown … and not in a fun F9 way. “Is this how billionaires have a midlife crisis? Whatever happened to buying a leather jacket and binge-watching Billions?” Poehler joked about space boys Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. “And by the way, I think we all understand the obsession with the rockets, right? The rockets are dicks. The skyscrapers are dicks. Even Freud is like, You don’t need me for this, right?” For all the jaded suburbanites out there, she added, “The only space race I’m interested in is when I’m looking for parking at the Home Depot.” As everyone knows, the only good spacemen are Harry Nilsson and Buzz Aldrin yelling at the moon.

