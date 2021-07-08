Angelina Jolie Wants Out of the Celebrity Wine Biz

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Angelina Jolie petitioned a judge to let her leave the fêted community of celebrity vintners. In 2013, Jolie and then-husband Brad Pitt went in together on Miraval wine, through Nouvel, LLC. The wine was named after the chateau on which it was grown, the Chateau Miraval, a 1000-acre spot in Provence. Later that same year, the Cut reported that the couple’s label made Wine Spectator’s highest-rated rosé of the year. Their Jolie-Pitt & Perrin Côtes de Provence Rosé Miraval wine, from 2012 was ranked #84 of all the wines in the dang whole world, the highest placement for a rosé on the list. Now, Jolie wants to be free of her interest in Nouvel, LLC. TMZ is reporting that Jolie filed a document asking a judge to lift an order that keeps both Jolie and Pitt from transferring assets during their divorce. It’s a standard part of a divorce proceeding, but Angie allegedly has a buyer on the line for Miraval, and she doesn’t want to lose them.

Celebrity booze has become yet another weird revenue stream for celebs of a certain Q score — along with Cameo, perfumes, and the Japanese commercial circuit. George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s tequila (sold to Diageo in 2017) is one of the more well respected celeb brands, along with Miraval. But everybody’s got a liquor or wine. Dwayne Johnson has Teremana tequila, the Salvatore brothers from The Vampire Diaries have a shared whiskey brand, and Kyle MacLachlan joined TikTok in part to shill his Pursued by Bear label.