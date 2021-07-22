Anna Faris Secretly Tied the Knot, Announced It on Her Podcast

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Love is in the airwaves. Comedian and actress Anna Faris shared the news of her marriage to fiancé Michael Barrett on her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified. “I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment,” Faris shared. “But I’m looking around, just so, just my fiancé’s right … he’s now my husband.” The 44-year-old revealed that she and the 51-year-old cinematographer were married in a private courthouse ceremony on San Juan Island in Washington State. “Yes, we eloped … I’m sorry,” she said to Barrett, apologizing for spilling the secret. “I didn’t know … I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can’t say fiancé anymore.” She broke the news to her family after the fact, too. “My aunt asked me, ‘You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?’ and I said, ‘Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of like four days ago, but it was great.’”

Their engagement was similarly broadcast by her Mom co-star Allison Janney, who confirmed Faris’s engagement after photos of her yellow diamond ring surfaced back in January 2020. This is Faris’s third marriage. She was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 and 2008, then to Chris Pratt, with whom she shares a son, from 2009 to 2018. Endless congratulations are in order.