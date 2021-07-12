Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock for BAFTA

Anna Kendrick is set to star as a deranged girlfriend in an all-new femme thriller, Alice, Darling. In the film, the Oscar-nominated actress will embark on a girls trip that goes wrong when a local girl goes missing and Alice’s volatile boyfriend, played by Charlie Carrick (Reign, Departure) arrives unannounced. Kendrick, who plays Alice, will be joined by Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, Lovecraft Country) and Kaniehtiio Horn (Barkskins, Letterkenny) as Alice’s best friends. Directed by Mary Nighy, Alice, Darling will mark Kendrick’s second outing with Lionsgate, following Paul Feig’s 2018 dark comedy A Simple Favor. In addition to Nighy, the thriller will be produced and written by a women-led team including Alanna Francis, Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, and Christina Piovesan. “Alice, Darling is a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control,” said Nighy. “As a director, I couldn’t wish for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life. The chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku, and Kaniehtiio Horn as the three friends is a joy to see.”