Ariana Grande and the Weeknd Connect for ‘off the table’ Live Performance

Ariana Grande and the Weeknd duets never disappoint. The two delivered the official live performance of their Positions track “off the table” on a floral stage for Vevo Originals. The “7 rings” singer, who recently married her quarantine boo Dalton Gomez, wore a floral slip dress with shimmery knee-high high-heeled boots, while the “Blinding Lights” crooner sported his usual black suit and overcoat with aviator sunglasses. The song peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it debuted last fall.

Related