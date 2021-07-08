These Horny Clout Chasers Will Lead Our New Bachelor in Paradise Season

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images and ABC

We’re getting a spray tan, a closet full of new bikinis, and a few vials of Juvederm Voluma out of solidarity. Following a yearlong hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bachelor in Paradise is returning to its boozy Mexican beachfront resort with a stacked cast of franchise favorites. (And, yes, franchise assholes.) The show’s social-media accounts revealed the cast list on Thursday, which includes many familiar faces: Grocery Store Joe will be returning to Playa Escondida for another shot at a sandy romance, where he’ll be joined by sweetie Abigail Heringer, lawful good Brendan Morais, Champagne icon Kelsey Weier, and New York Magazine favorite Natasha Parker. Naturally, a bunch of villains also slithered onto the beach, which includes that trashy “queen” girl with hollowed-out eyes, and a dude who was so loathsome that his fellow contestants unionized to send him home. The full list can be read below, which spans six different seasons.

Abigail Heringer Serena Pitt Mari Pepin-Solis Jessenia Cruz Serena Chew Victoria Larson Brendan Morais Ivan Hall Kenny Braasch Noah Erb Natasha Parker Deandra Kanu Kelsey Weir Maurissa Gunn Tammy Ly Victoria Paul Joe Amabile Tahzjuan Hawkins Karl Smith

Fans of Reality Steve spoiler discourse (yeah, we’ve all been there) will note that there are a few names missing from the cast announcement. However, the show teased that there’s “more to come” in that regard, because, at its core, Paradise is a messy bitch who lives for the drama. And we love her.