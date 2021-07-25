Bennifer Makes Things Instagram Official

The hat stays on. Photo: Instagram

It may have been Jennifer Lopez’s birthday on Saturday, but she was kind enough to give all of us a gift: official Instagram confirmation of her renewed romance with one Ben Affleck. Brilliantly captioned, “5 2 … what it do,” the Instagram post consists of precisely three photos of Lopez in a bikini and one photo of herself kissing Affleck. The photo marks the first time either Ben or Jen has posted anything about their rekindled relationship on social media. This new Bennifer development comes just days after the pair was pictured in an Instagram montage of Leah Remini’s birthday party earlier this week. Lopez and Affleck originally began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli, and nearly got married before calling it quits in 2004. They were then spotted back together earlier this summer, following Lopez’s split with Alex Rodriguez and Affleck’s breakup with Ana de Armas. What it do indeed.