Billie Eilish Gets Flooded With Emotion in Her ‘Happier Than Ever’ Video

Billie Eilish wouldn’t just be happy releasing her sophomore album Happier Than Ever today, so the pop savant is throwing in another music video as well. This one is for the title track, which builds from a gently strummed ballad to a monstrous rock scorcher. Eilish’s self-directed video works similarly — opening with her bored on her corded phone in her retro-style living room before the whole house is flooded and she escapes to dance in the rain. Consider it a flood of emotion to match that glorious guitar breakdown. The video follows Eilish’s previous visuals for “NDA,” “Lost Cause,” “Your Power,” “Therefore I Am,” and “my future” — all off the 16-track album that she once again produced with her brother, Finneas.

