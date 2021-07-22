Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever to Announce Concert Film on Disney+

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles – A Billie Eilish concert experience with @GustavoDudamel and the @LAPhil at the @HollywoodBowl. Streaming September 3 on @DisneyPlus. #BillieEilishOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/051feprRmE — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 22, 2021

Billie Eilish is starting her new era where it all began. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a concert-film version of her voice-over at LAX — you know the one — is coming to Disney+. “L.A. is the reason that I am who I am,” Eilish says in the trailer. “It’s all about reflecting on yourself becoming who you are. We all have these idealized versions of ourselves in our head. I’ve never done anything like this.” The concert film has Eilish performing all 16 new tracks from her new album, Happier Than Ever, in order. Directed by Robert Rodrigues and Oscar winner Patrick Osborne, it will also include animated elements of Billie and Los Angeles. “Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor,” said Eilish. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.” The “concert experience” takes place at the Hollywood Bowl, in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Eilish’s sophomore studio album, Happier Than Ever, is out July 30. Watch Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles September 3, only on Disney+.