How Do You Watch Black Widow?

Photo: Marvel Studios

A new Marvel film? Is nature healing? After a long year of delays due to the pandemic, the Scarlett Johansson–led Black Widow movie is just now making its grand debut and becoming the latest Disney film to hit both theaters and Disney Premier Access. Some Disney die-hards may already know the drill by now, but if you’re just getting acquainted with the streaming service’s rental program — or just want to know your options — we’re here to answer all your questions about Marvel’s Black Widow.

Isn’t Black Widow playing in theaters?

Yes! Marvel is back at the movies, baby. It’s been a while, but Black Widow is finally premiering in basically every theater near you. It’s Marvel. What else would you expect? But since there’s still a pandemic going on, Disney is also giving audiences the option to watch from home, which brings us to …

So will Black Widow also be on Disney+?

Yes! Black Widow will be available to watch at home on Disney+ for an extra rental fee through Premier Access. It’s a nice option for those who are apprehensive about going to the theater.

How much does Premier Access cost?

There’s been a slight commotion online about Disney possibly charging more for a Marvel movie, but that’s just not true. It’s still $29.99 to purchase a film through Premier Access on Disney+, on top of a monthly subscription to the streaming service, which is $7.99.

How long will you have to watch Black Widow?

You can literally watch Black Widow as many times as you want after you purchase it through Premier Access. That is, unless you ever cancel your Disney+ subscription. Once you cancel your subscription, your access to Black Widow is as kaput as … well … Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame. We’re sorry!!

If I already got Cruella on Premier Access, do I also have to pay for Black Widow?

In short, yes. Even if you bought Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Cruella, you still have to pay for Black Widow. That’s the game for Disney Premier Access. It’s a vicious cycle.

When will Black Widow be available on Disney+ for free?

If you’re not one for instant gratification or are really good at dodging spoilers, Black Widow will be available to all Disney+ subscribers at no extra cost on October 6, 2021.

What if I want to own Black Widow on digital?

Well, so far, Disney has been pretty consistent with releasing its Premier Access titles on digital platforms around a month after release. It even released Cruella a bit earlier than expected on rental platforms like iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon, so if you want to wait for Black Widow to hit those platforms, you probably won’t need to wait long.

How many more Premier Access titles are there?

We’re actually reaching the tail end of Disney’s rental experiment. Right now, there is only one more announced Premier Access title left after Black Widow, and that’s Jungle Cruise. After that, the rest of Disney’s film slate is theatrical only, so films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Free Guy won’t be coming to Disney Premier Access as of yet. But if we’ve learned anything in the past year, it’s that things can rapidly change, so we wouldn’t say Premier Access is definitely over and done with.