The Very Tall Comedy Man Will Play on Very Tall Screens for One Night Only

Hi Bo! Photo: Netflix

Bo Burnham’s Inside is a comedy special all about being very isolated and very online, and when it was released on Netflix it could really only be viewed while replicating those same conditions: On your own personal device, be it phone or TV, and online, while streaming. But on July 22, Burnham is inviting you to watch the special with others, outside of your home, in a movie theater. Today, the comedian tweeted, “come on out. July 22nd,” with a link to a tickets page for movie theaters across the country. The one-night theatrical engagement of Inside is being put on with “Iconic Events Releasing,” whose CEO, Steve Bunnell, told Variety, “Iconic Events Releasing is excited to bring Bo Burnham’s hilarious and groundbreaking musical-comedy special to movie theaters so that Bo’s fans can experience all the laughs and incredible music together.” Tickets are already selling out at select locations, so jump on that now if singing along to the “White Women of Instagram” song in a crowded theater sounds fun to you.