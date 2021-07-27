Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Better Call Saul Set

Photo: Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul. As TMZ first reported and The Hollywood Reporter later confirmed, Odenkirk collapsed while filming the sixth season of the AMC show in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Crew members immediately called an ambulance and Odenkirk is still receiving medical care. The cause of the collapse has not been released as yet. Odenkirk, who is 58 years old, plays Saul Goodman on the Breaking Bad spinoff, in a role that’s earned him four Emmy nominations and four Golden Globe nominations. The show is currently in production for its sixth and final season, after wrapping up its fifth season last year.