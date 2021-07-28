The World Sighs in Relief As Bob Odenkirk Recovers From Collapse

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

If you felt something unclench in your heart earlier today, it was the universe telling you Bob Odenkirk is recovering well after his collapse. Reps for Odenkirk told Vulture, “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident.” News broke on July 27 that the actor had fallen ill on the set of Better Call Saul, which is now filming season six. At the time, the cause of the collapse was not known. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stayed by his side,” his reps said. “The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

The internet swelled with well wishes for the actor, who has earned four Emmy nominations and four Golden Globe nominations for the role of Saul Goodman on the show. Folks like Anthony Atamanuik, Carter Bays, and Bryan Cranston all expressed love for the writer-performer.