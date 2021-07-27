Booker Prize Announces 2021 Longlist

Nadifa Mohamed’s novel The Fortune Men was longlisted. Photo: Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

The Booker Prize announced this year’s longlist, and 13 books were chosen out of 158. The Booker Prize for Fiction is open to works by writers of any nationality written in English and published in the U.K. or Ireland. The 2021 contenders were selected by this year’s judging panel: historian Maya Jasanoff (chair); writer and editor Horatia Harrod; actor Natascha McElhone; twice Booker-shortlisted novelist and professor Chigozie Obioma; and writer and former archbishop Rowan Williams. The shortlist will be announced on September 14.

See the 2021 Booker Prize longlist below:

A Passage North, Anuk Arudpragasam

Second Place, Rachel Cusk

The Promise, Damon Galgut

The Sweetness of Water, Nathan Harris

Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

An Island, Karen Jennings

A Town Called Solace, Mary Lawson

No One is Talking About This, Patricia Lockwood

The Fortune Men, Nadifa Mohamed

Bewilderment, Richard Powers

China Room, Sunjeev Sahota

Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead

Light Perpetual, Francis Spufford