Break Out the Custom Fish Tanks. MTV Is Bringing Back ‘Cribs’

Photo: MTV/YouTube

Before the Architectural Digest YouTube channel, before House Hunters International, and before that weird sink Kim Kardashian had to contend with, there was MTV’s Cribs. And she’s back! ViacomCBS is rebooting the show that purported to give glimpses into the lives of celebrities: their fridges, their big ol’ fish tanks, and, invariably, “where the magic happened.” Per Deadline, new episodes of the show will feature folks like JoJo Siwa, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Martha Stewart.

The original run of Cribs had its fair share of iconic moments. Mariah Carey had a whole episode devoted to her NYC townhome; she took a bath on-camera and exercised in heels. On the other side of the spectrum, Redman showed us his shoebox money. And Devon Sawa’s ep featured a tour of the tent Jason Schwartzman was claiming to inhabit inside Sawa’s garage. Whatever high jinks this new iteration has in store are not yet known. Will Snoop Dogg be barbecuing in Stewart’s backyard, using the opportunity to talk about the lighters they’re advertising? Feels likely.