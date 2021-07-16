Bridgerton Resumes Production of Season 2 After COVID Delay

Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Filming of Bridgerton season two is back in action after being paused for 24 hours due to a crew member testing positive for COVID-19. Production of the next phase of the show began back in May, with Phoebe Dynevor resuming her role as Daphne and fan favorite Regé-Jean Page nowhere to be found. (The actor explained back in April that completing his character’s story arc in one season is what appealed to him upon joining the show.) According to Variety, isolated rounds of testing were conducted and all health and safety protocols were followed during the delay. Bridgerton recently raked in 12 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series and one for Outstanding Period Costumes. Page was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. How about that for an exit.