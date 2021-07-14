Britney Spears Finally Gets Big Win in Conservatorship Case

Spears. Photo: Getty Images

After 13 years of Britney Spears not having representation of her own choosing, Judge Brenda Penny officially granted the singer’s request to pick and hire her own attorney. Former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, known for being a tough litigator, was appointed to serve as Spears’s attorney at her request at a hearing on Wednesday, July 14, replacing her former court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, who went into today’s hearing asking the judge to approve his resignation from the case. Ingham had been appointed as Britney’s advocate at the conservatorship’s inception; he did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rosengart told reporters outside the courthouse following the hearing, “My firm and I are going to be taking a top to bottom look over what has happened over the past decade.”

He continued, “One thing that everybody has lost sight of in all the controversy and all the litigation and all of the drama is what is in the best interest of Britney Spears. It doesn’t take an expert to understand the fundamental tenet of probate law, of conservatorship [law], and what is in the best interest of the conservatee. Can anyone disagree that it is not in the best interest for James Spears to be a co-conservator? The question remains why is he involved. He should step down voluntarily as that is in the best interests of Britney Spears consistent with the law of conservatorships. So, yes, pursuant to Britney Spears’s instructions, we will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal.”

Spears herself testified at the hearing. Despite Judge Penny having sealed the courtroom, preventing audio of Spears’s testimony from coming out, snippets of her words in the courtroom made their way onto Twitter while the hearing was ongoing. In her latest statement, Spears, 39, requested that her father, Jamie Spears, be formally charged with abuse. She reportedly told Judge Penny, “I want to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse. I want an investigation on my dad. I’m here to press charges … I’m angry, and I will go there.”

Outside the hearing, the atmosphere was circuslike. Legally embattled representative Matt Gaetz even showed up beforehand to pose for photographs and talk to the media in support of Spears and against her father. He said, “We need Nancy Pelosi to make [this] a priority. They don’t want to work with Congress.”

A large crowd gathered outside the downtown L.A. courthouse, and for the duration of the hearing, supporters chanted, “What do we want? Free Britney now!” Protesters held up signs reading, “Justice 4 Britney,” “Jamie Spears Must Die,” and “I Want My Life Back.” Some wore Britney-emblazoned T-shirts, pink shirts, and pink wigs. One man wore a ringmaster costume and marched around the courthouse during the hearing. #FreeBritney protests also took place worldwide, including in London and Washington, D.C.

Tamar Arminak, a probate attorney not affiliated with Spears’s case, told Vulture that Rosengart’s appointment will mean swift transitions in its handling. “We will see the change Britney was pleading for in her testimony in June,” said Arminak, who represented Amanda Bynes’s parents in their daughter’s conservatorship.

“We can expect to see her new attorney and his team very quickly bringing a motion to remove Jamie Spears as a conservator and, soon after, ask the court to remove the conservatorship over Britney altogether.”

This post contains breaking news and will be updated accordingly.