Britney Spears’s Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns After 25 Years

Spears and Rudolph in 2008. Photo: WireImage

Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears’s longtime manager, has resigned, citing Spears’s intention to retire, per Deadline. “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” Rudolph wrote in a letter to Spears’s father, Jamie Spears and attorney Jodi Montgomery, co-executor of the estate of Spears. “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.” Rudolph went on to explain that he was not “been a part of the conservatorship” that Spears has been under since 2008, so he was “not privy to many of these details.” He then wrote that he believes it is “in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.” Rudolph acknowledged he is “incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together,” and that he wishes Britney “all the health and happiness in the world.” “I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been,” he concluded.

Rudolph’s resignation is the latest development in Spears’s conservatorship case, which last week saw Bessemer Trust, the company appointed to co-manage the singer’s assets along with Jamie Spears, ask the court to resign from the conservatorship. Despite Spears’s harrowing testimony, her request to remove her father from her conservatorship was denied. Rudolph, whose clients also include Steven Tyler and Aerosmith, has managed Spears since 1995, except for a short period in 2007 and 2008. Spears has been on hiatus from performing since 2019. Read Rudolph’s full letter below.

James P. Spears and Jodi Montgomery, as co-executors of the estate of Britney Spears:

It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.

Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.

I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.

Larry Rudolph