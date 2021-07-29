The Final Season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Here and, No, It’s Not a Post Office

There’s no such thing as a good cop, and soon there will be no such thing as a good cop show. Brooklyn Nine-Nine begins its journey to the series finale with a brand-new, action-packed trailer likening it to Fast and the Furious. One last ride-along. Family first. “This workplace is my family, was that not clear? Holt is my dad, you’re my mean older sister, Amy’s my mom,” Andy Samberg’s Jake Peralta overshares to Stephanie Beatriz’s Rosa Diaz. “What?” And, yeah, that guy’s a dad now. Work-life balance is just another elusive son of a gun to hunt down. NBC announced the police comedy was ending after its eighth season in February. Last summer, the actors and writers revealed the show was “rethinking” how to write a police comedy in light of the Black Lives Matter marches seeking justice for the murder of George Floyd, and had to scrap several episodes. “We’re all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about,” Samberg told People at the time. “I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge, so we’ll see how it goes.” Guess they didn’t like the post-office idea as much as Twitter did.

