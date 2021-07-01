Two Perfect Men Will Headline New York City’s Homecoming Concert

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

You hear that? Our ears just orgasmed. Metro-area legends Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen will be headlining the Central Park Homecoming Concert in August, giving New Yorkers the perfect excuse to embrace their inner Garden of Earthly Delights after more than a year of pandemic misery. Rolling Stone reports that Jennifer Hudson will also perform alongside the duo, with other special guests expected to be announced in the coming weeks. (Where art thou, Art?) “This is going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history,” Bill de Blasio said at a Thursday press conference. “This is something for the ages.” As previously reported in June, de Blasio enlisted the help of super-producer Clive Davis to gather headliners for the concert, which will be taking place on the Great Lawn. The provisional date is set for August 21; the mayor added that there are “a lot more details to come,” such as ticket information.