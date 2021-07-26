Bryant Park Movie Nights Are Back, and We Chose the Selections

Friends gather at Bryant Park Movie Nights for a showing of Dirty Dancing in 2017 Photo: Angelito Jusay/B) Angelito Jusay Photography

As New York City embarks on its gradual return to normal, it’s time to revive one of our most treasured traditions of the before-times — gathering in a park to watch a movie outside on a warm summer night. And, wow, would you look at that: Vulture is pleased to announce that the team behind Bryant Park Movie Nights once again asked us to curate its 2021 series of free outdoor films, which runs for five weeks beginning in late August. It’s the best thing to happen to late summer since Taylor Swift’s “August.”

From romance, to Muppets, to classic New York stories, our lineup has it all — and we’re closing out the season with a first-of-its-kind Broadway-to-film series. We’ll be screening a trio of movies that have productions returning to the stage this fall, Moulin Rouge!, The Phantom of the Opera, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Mark your calendars! The full lineup is as follows:

Monday, August 23: Clueless

Tuesday, August 24: Hustlers

Monday, August 30: Muppets Take Manhattan

Tuesday, August 31: Inside Man

Monday, September 6: Uncut Gems

Tuesday, September 7: Love & Basketball

Monday, September 13: Moonstruck

Tuesday, September 14: Moulin Rouge!

Monday, September 20: The Phantom of the Opera

Tuesday, September 21: Mrs. Doubtfire