BTS Hits Those Faith Evans High Notes in the BBC Live Lounge

Who let these angels on Live Lounge? Oh, wait — it’s just BTS descending onto the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to cover “I’ll Be Missing You.” The Diddy, Faith Evans, and Sting track is a tribute to the one and only Notorious B.I.G., whom BTS has cited as one of their rap inspirations. The boys — V, Suga, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, and Jungkook — were in perfect harmony from vocals to denim to cowboy boots, wearing all-American looks for their turn on BBC Radio 1. They also performed their hit “Dynamite” and their latest summer single, “Permission to Dance,” which just reached No. 1 on the Billboard “Hot 100,” following “Butter.” Above, watch them throw back to summer 1997 with “I’ll Be Missing You.”

