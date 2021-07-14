BTS Don’t Need ‘Permission to Dance’ on Late-Night TV

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took to an empty shopping mall littered with purple balloons for a dance performance of their new single “Permission to Dance” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The K-pop supergroup introduces the performance with a five-second countdown. The scene then switches to them passing a lavender balloon to each other, as they take turns trading verses before breaking out into basic choreography. “Permission to Dance” was co-written by Ed Sheeran and was released as a two-pack EP along with their recent Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Butter” — which, apparently, has “led to an increased awareness” of the dairy spread. Who would’ve thought?