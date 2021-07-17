Julia Ducournau’s Titane Wins the Palme d’Or for Cannes 2021

Another Cannes Festival has gone by, and with it, a veritable graduation slideshow’s worth of memories. Remember Adam Driver lighting a post-cinematic-musical-cunnilingual cigarette during his many minutes long standing ovation for Annette? How about the horny nun uproar over Benedetta? And who can forget the late-breaking meme of l’été, courtesy of Wes Anderson and his French Dispatch buddies? It’s enough to make you feel like you were there. if you consider Twitter a close-enough substitute for the French Riviera.
Tonight (because it’s night, Cannes-time), the 2021 Cannes Festival Jury helmed by Spike Lee announced its list of winning films and filmmakers from the competition. Lee seemed to take a page from the 2021 Oscars ceremony when he seemed to accidentally announce the winner of the Palme ‘d’Or before the other awards. It went to Titane directed by Julia Ducournau, making her the second female director in Cannes history to win the prize, after Jane Campion for The Piano in 1993. Below is the list of winners from the ceremony.
Palme d’Or: Titane, Julia Ducournau
Actor: Caleb Landry Jones, Nitram
Actress: Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Director: Leos Carax, Annette
Grand Prix: A Hero, Asghar Farhadi and Compartment No. 6, Juho Kuosmanen
Jury Prize: Ahed’s Knee, Nadav Lapid and Memoria, Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Screenplay: Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
And of course, the most prestigious honor of the festival was already presented yesterday:
Palm Dog: The Souvenir II, Snowbear, Rosie, and Dora (accepted on their behalf by Tilda Swinton)