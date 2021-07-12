Chris Hemsworth Had a Blink-and-You’ll-Miss-It Loki Cameo

Okay, this but more green. Photo: Marvel Studios

No worries if you were distracted by Richard E. Grant in tights. The latest episode of Loki had so many Easter eggs, you couldn’t separate the frogs from the Asgardian princes. For one variant, that couldn’t be more true. Director Kate Herron revealed that “Throg,” a frog version of the God of Thunder teased in the last episode, was voiced by Chris Hemsworth himself. “We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way,” Herron told For All Nerds. “His voice going ‘Ahhh!’ That’s a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that.” After being “pruned” by the Time Variance authority, Loki ends up in the Void along with four other versions of himself: Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Classic Loki (Grant), Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), and Alligator Loki. As they head into a safe house, hidden from Alioth, the all-consuming cloud culling the Void, fans get a quick glimpse of Throg, trapped in a glass jar. A tag on the jar references the comic-book issue (Volume 1, Issue No. 365) in which Frog Thor appears. Remember when Matt Damon tells the story of Loki turning his brother into a frog in Thor: Ragnarok? Throg is likely what happened in the timeline where Thor couldn’t turn back and was pruned by the TVA.

Writer and producer Eric Martin said on Twitter that Hiddleston’s Loki was supposed to get beaten up by Frog Thor — tiny Mjolnir and all — before they went in a different direction. “We actually shot a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 of Loki getting pummeled by Frog Thor, but had to cut it to keep things moving,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s too bad, because Tom was funny as hell.”