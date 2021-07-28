Chrishell Stause Confirms Her Selling Sunset Office Romance

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

There’s an interoffice romance happening at the Oppenheim Group and, surprisingly, it’s not between Jason and Mary. Chrishell Stause went Instagram official with Jason Oppenheim on Wednesday, calling it “The JLo effect.” At the end of a slideshow of the cast’s Capri vacation, Chrishell shared a photo of the Oppenheim twin kissing her neck. The broker and realtor’s friendship has been documented on Netflix’s reality show Selling Sunset, which begins with Stause joining the luxury Los Angeles brokerage. Stause was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, and their divorce was a central subject on season three of the show. Oppenheim dated co-star Mary Fitzgerald once upon a time and the two remain close friends and doggy co-parents, along with Mary’s new husband, Romain Bonnet. “So happy for you guys!” Romain commented on the Instagram post. “Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.” Oh, Romain, so earnest, so optimistic, so tall. “Love you Chrishell,” Brett Oppenheim commented. “Thank you for making my brother happy.”

Two more seasons of Selling Sunset, starring Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, and Amanza Smith, were confirmed in March. Hopefully cameras have been rolling, otherwise season four will be one lengthy poolside catch-up in a random mansion. Here’s what we know so far: Netflix revealed two more agents, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan, are joining the crowded couches; Davina left; Brett broke off and broke into the brokerage game on his own; Heather got engaged; and Christine had a whole baby. Think of all the events she had to plan that we have not yet seen! With another relationship in the mix, Jishell is absolutely going to make for some interesting television.