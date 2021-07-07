Missy Elliott Helps City Girls Get Their Freak On in ‘Twerkulator’ Video

JT and Yung Miami got their backs off the wall ’cause Misdemeanor said so. Rap and music-video legend Missy Elliott directed the music video for City Girls’ “Twerkulator” in a cross-generational hip-hop collaboration for the ages. The runaway TikTok hit received Elliott’s signature high-concept, eye-popping video treatment, with a video finding a city under attack by ass-shaking twerkulators. “Run for cover, motherfuckers!” Elliott warns in an emergency message at the beginning of the video, before JT, Miami, and their army of dancers take over. It’s called putting their thang down, flipping it, and reversing it — and City Girls had guidance from the best.

