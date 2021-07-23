Cleveland Indians Finally Change Their Name

Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

This morning, the Cleveland Indians announced their long overdue name change to the Cleveland Guardians. Narrated by former Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival intern Tom Hanks, the two-minute video shows old and new footage of the team as Hanks explains why the city and its history are so special. The MLB franchise has gone by the name “Indians” since 1915, which has remained a source of controversy over the years. Back in December, team owner Paul Dolan announced his intention to change the franchise’s name, setting a goal to have the new one in place by the 2022 season. Happening earlier than expected, the “Guardians” is a nod to the city’s statues along the Hope Memorial Bridge.